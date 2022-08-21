Fire closes Hwy 26 westbound for several hours Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a vehicle and brush fire on Highway 26 westbound just past the tunnel on Sunday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The blaze started with a car on the right shoulder and spread to the nearby grass. Firefighters arrived at around 1:30 p.m. to find flames traveling up the steep hill above the road and burning about 100 square feet of vegetation.

Additional units were sent to stop the fire, including two water tenders – trucks that carry water – and an “aerial apparatus” to reach the hillside blaze.

All westbound lanes of 26 were closed for about an hour while firefighters moved the equipment into place.

By about 3 p.m., all lanes had been reopened as crews checked the area for any remaining hotspots.

The cause of the vehicle fire has not yet been determined, and no injuries were reported.

