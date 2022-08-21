One dead after two people caught in Seaside rip current

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - A person died Saturday after being caught in a rip current at a Seaside beach, according to the City of Seaside.

At 2:30 p.m., rescuers responded to the Sixth Avenue beach to assist three city lifeguards and multiple bystanders who had been trying to reach two people in distress.

Using jet skis, rescuers were able to bring both victims, as well as the bystanders, back to shore.

Both victims were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital and one victim was pronounced dead after revival attempts failed.

City officials said the Pacific Ocean should always been treated with caution, no one should enter the water alone.

Signs have been posted in the area warning of immediate rip current danger.

Rip current safety:

To escape a rip current, try to swim parallel to the beach.

To learn more about rip currents and how to recognize them, visit the Seaside website

