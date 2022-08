YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a “serous motor vehicle crash” Saturday on Northeast Albertsons Road, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Northeast Albertsons Road is closed between Northeast Dopp Road and Northeast Chehalem Way.

NE Albertsons Road is closed between NE Dopp Road and NE Chehalem Way for a serious motor vehicle crash investigation. The Multi-Agency Traffic Team is on scene. pic.twitter.com/Pjj2nUgwy7 — YCSO Oregon (@YCSOoregon) August 21, 2022

