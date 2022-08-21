Partly cloudy & warmer Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The cloud cover lingered quite a bit longer than we were expecting Saturday thanks to a stronger marine push, which kept our high temperatures below 80 degrees in Portland. Some thunderstorms popped up in eastern Oregon between Mount Vernon and Pendleton this afternoon, but fizzled out this evening.

We’ll still see partly cloudy skies in the western valleys tomorrow, but it will be warmer. We will top out in the mid to upper 80s in the metro area.

We’ll start the next work week warmer than average, but still pleasant with some morning clouds and afternoon clearing. Another hot weather system will set up mid to late week, bumping up our daytime temperatures back into the 90s and our overnight lows into the mid 60s. For now, it looks like we could drop back down into the 80s on Saturday.

