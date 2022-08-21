Portland grocery demands action after 4th break-in

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland grocery store is cleaning up after a Friday night break-in – the fourth in several weeks.

Ashwin Chhetri manages his father’s store, 82 Powell Deli & Grocery, at 8201 Southeast Powell Blvd.

Saturday morning, Chhetri was yet again making notes on what was taken while workers boarded over the new damage.

“This whole row was filled with vape pens and he just took the whole thing,” Chhetri said. “I would say about $5,000 in expenses that we need to cover now. This is a mom-and-pop store. This isn’t a corporate 7-11 so that kind of set us back even more. We already had two break-ins in July.”

Chhetri said he believes the burglaries have all been done by the same person. He has security footage of people breaking in through the front doors.

Police reports have been filed, but Chhetri said they want something done.

“This is our second location,” Chhetri said. “Our first location is in St. John’s. We already have problems over there. I know this is a different world out here, but I mean, we wanted to come in and serve the community. But if this is how the community is going to treat us, that’s not ok.”

Portland Police are investigating the burglaries.

