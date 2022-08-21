Portland man wanted for ‘prolific graffiti’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of “prolific graffiti,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday.

Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.

Laurent is white, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Evidence police say they seized from Laurent's home. (Portland Police Bureau)

Police asked anyone who has information about Laurent to call 911 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention: “CE NRT.”

