Portland man wanted for ‘prolific graffiti’
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of “prolific graffiti,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday.
Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.
Laurent is white, 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.
Police asked anyone who has information about Laurent to call 911 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention: “CE NRT.”
