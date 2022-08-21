‘Prolific graffiti’ vandalism suspect turns himself in, indicted on 25 charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The vandalism suspect believed to be responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damages turned himself in Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police were looking for 22-year-old Emile Anthony Laurent over the weekend. Laurent was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center after he turned himself in on his outstanding felony warrant.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Laurent has been indicted on six counts of first-degree criminal mischief and 19 counts of second-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from a series of incidents over the last four years. Laurent is accused of tagging buildings and structures using the tag “Tendo,” which investigators believe to be short for “Nintendo,” according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said a large portion of property damage took place in close proximity to Laurent’s home.

Evidence police say they seized from Laurent's home. (Portland Police Bureau)

The locations where the graffiti was found and the amount of damage cause is as follows:

The Oregon Leather Company off of Southwest 2nd Avenue - $250

Embassy Suites off of Southwest 3rd Avenue - $300

American Medical Response off of Southwest 2nd Avenue - $6,000

Home Forward off of Southwest 10th Avenue - $350

Public Storage off of North Gantenbein Avenue - $5,750

Adaptive Construction off of North Hancock Street - $1,130

Sherwin Williams off of North Russell Street - $855

Central City Concern off of Northwest Davis Street - $350

Food Cart Pod off of Southwest Ankeny Street - Damage amount pending

Portland General Electric off of Southeast Division - Damage amount pending

Fe Bennett off of Northeast Broadway Street - $2,700

Bartur Foods off of Southeast 10th Avenue - $200

Property of the Oregon Department of Transportation (various locations) - $450

Property of the City of Portland (various locations) - $1,650

The district attorney’s office said the investigation was started by the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team in Feb. 2022. Investigators were granted a search warrant for Laurent’s home and seized “significant” evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.

