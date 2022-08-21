Rider critically injured in motorcycle crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A person was critically injured after being thrown from a motorcycle in a crash on Saturday night in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Northeast Risto Road and Northeat Pietila Road. When they arrived, they found a person who hit a guardrail and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The traffic unit is investigating the crash.

