Turning Warmer Sunday

Good morning!

Hopefully you have enjoyed some of the cooler temperatures we have experienced the past couple days. Yesterday only reached a high in the upper 70s! Today will be warming significantly. We will deal with some morning clouds and high clouds through the day and evening, but highs should reach the upper 80s, with some spots of the Willamette Valley possibly getting in the low 90s.

Tomorrow temperatures should be a bit more comfortable, with highs in the mid 80s and just a few clouds through the day. We’ll start warming back up into the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, then a few hot days are on tap!

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest of our forecast, with both days likely experiencing temperatures in the mid 90s. It’s possible we’ll have another heatwave on our hands, however models are disagreeing again about how long this heat could last. Some have temperatures cooling quite a bit on Friday, while others try to keep up those temps. For now, I have kept the temperature around 90, however this will likely be adjusted as we get closer to the start of the heat. By Saturday we should see temperatures getting closer to normal.

