16 people rescued from surf over the weekend in Seaside

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Sixteen people in total were rescued from the waters of the Pacific Ocean in Seaside over the weekend, according to officials.

Seaside Fire & Rescue said warmer than usual waters were a contributing factor. As more people were likely to venture into the water and swim farther out.

The beaches in Oregon are notorious for strong currents and riptides which can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.

On Saturday, a man in his 50′s died after he was found unconscious in the water.

Lifeguards are only on the Seaside beach from 11am-7pm daily.

