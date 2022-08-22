Autistic teen reported missing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing autistic teen.

Police say 16-year-old Tristan JW Witt ran away from the 2900 block of General Anderson Road on Monday around 6 p.m.

Witt is described as 5-foot tall, roughly 110 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt. Witt is autistic and depends on medication to regulate his mood, police say.

If seen the Vancouver P.D. asks you call 911.

