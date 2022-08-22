Cop shoots, kills man outside Olympia, Washington, Starbucks

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man outside a Starbucks coffee shop in Olympia, Washington, police said.

According to police agency spokesperson Paul Lower, officers were called to a Starbucks near Sleater Kinney Road Southeast and Martin Way East around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a disorderly conduct report, KING-TV reported.

Lower said the man was allegedly damaging the restroom inside the Starbucks. When officers arrived, police said the man went to the parking lot, pulled out a knife and attacked officers who were trying to arrest him.

One officer shot the man, who died at a hospital, according to police. Officers were treated at the scene for injuries.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team was responding to the scene and will conduct an independent investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nonprofits working to cleanup after Portland camp sweeps.
Nonprofits working to clean up after Portland camp sweeps
Gorge Amphitheater
Deputies believe possible mass shooting was stopped at Washington music festival
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Portland man sentenced for multistate marijuana trafficking operation
Scott Joseph Tovar.
PPB identifies Vancouver man as victim in SE Portland shooting