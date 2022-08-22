Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations.

According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.

“Facilities that use hazardous materials like anhydrous ammonia have an obligation to follow regulations designed to protect our communities and environment from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm’s way.”

The company violated the following provisions of the Clean Air Act which establishes requirements for facilities that store threshold amounts of dangerous chemicals:

· Safety Information Requirements

· Hazard Analysis Requirements

· Operating Procedure Requirements

· Training Requirements

· Mechanical Integrity Requirements

· Employee Participation Requirements

· Contractor Requirements

Details of the violations EPA documented at Smith Frozen Foods, Inc and steps the company will take to come into compliance can be found in the Administrative Compliance Order on Consent and Consent Agreement and Final Order.

