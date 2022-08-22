Heinz launching hashbrowns filled with baked beans
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A traditional full English breakfast includes a number of crucial elements and one of them is baked beans.
So, Heinz has developed a fresh idea that will free up room on anyone’s breakfast plate. It takes the form of baked beans inside of hash browns.
They have a bean core inside and an outside coating of crispy chopped potato that resembles fish fingers.
The country of Iceland reported on Twitter that the beans-filled hasbrowns will be available in its stores beginning in September.
Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns will reportedly be exclusively available in Iceland beginning on September 1.
