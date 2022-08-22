Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after a deadly crash on Highway 18 late Saturday night.

Oregon State Police said a trooper came upon a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 just before midnight. An investigation revealed a Nissan Altima was eastbound when it crossed the centerline and crashed into a westbound Volkswagen Golf.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 15-year-old girl, was taken by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, of Portland, and the 17-year-old driver of the Volkswagen both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Willamette Valley Medial Center.

OSP said Rodriguez Perez was arrested after being released from the hospital. He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail for second-degree assault, DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, and reckless endangering another person.

Highway 18 was closed for about four hours for the crash investigation.

