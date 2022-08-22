Man shot in the face in North Portland shooting

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the face during a shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Lombard Street just after 11 p.m. to find the injured man conscious and breathing. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.

The suspects ran from the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sixteen people in total were rescued from the waters of the Pacific Ocean in Seaside over the...
16 people rescued from surf over the weekend in Seaside
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
KPTV File Image
Man arrested for DUII after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 18 leaves teenager dead