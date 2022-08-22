Nice Monday, then heating up midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Our morning cloud cover dissipated pretty quickly Sunday and we saw a mostly sunny day in the metro area. It was hot, too-- high temperatures topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s, with Portland hitting 91 degrees this afternoon. That’s nine degrees warmer than average.

It should be a pretty bright, sunny start to the day tomorrow with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot thanks to a cooler trough that’s swinging through, with highs expected in the low to mid 80s. We’ll start to warm up Tuesday, and then hot weather arrives once again on Wednesday. The good news is models have been backing off the high temperatures a little bit. It’s looking like Wednesday and Thursday are still the hottest days with temperatures in the low 90s, and it’s possible we’re back into the upper 80s on Friday. Overnight temperatures won’t be comfortable those nights.

Cooler air will make its way in from the north Saturday and Sunday, putting us back in the low to mid 80s.

There is still no sign of rain for us in the western valleys for at least another week.

