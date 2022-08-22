Northbound I-5 closed near Albany due to crash, fuel spill

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed due to a crash and fuel spill Monday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Oregon State Police reported the crash involving a commercial motor vehicle happened at milepost 241, about seven miles north of Albany. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the closure of northbound I-5 is expected to be lengthy due to a fuel spill. People should avoid the area and find alternate routes. A detour is currently being set up, according to OSP.

FOX 12 will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Window that was shattered is now boarded up
Portland salon ‘keeping on’ after break-in
Portland salon ‘keeping on’ after break-in
Man dead after weekend of water rescues in Clatsop County
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi, right, and Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián...
Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland