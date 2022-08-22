Northbound I-5 closed near Albany due to crash, fuel spill

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed due to a crash and fuel spill Monday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Oregon State Police reported the crash involving a commercial motor vehicle happened at milepost 241, about seven miles north of Albany. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the closure of northbound I-5 is expected to be lengthy due to a fuel spill. People should avoid the area and find alternate routes. A detour is currently being set up, according to OSP.

FOX 12 will update this story when new information is released.

