Oregon ranks 23rd in the country for women’s equality

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - According to recent research, Oregon is regarded as the 23rd best state in the nation for women’s equality and rights.

According to the recent WalletHub study which identified the states where women are treated most equally, Oregon came in about the middle of the pack in two of three major categories. While it ranked in the top three states for workplace environment, it didn’t fare as well for education or political power. Coming in at 41st and 14th places respectively.

Workplace environment: 3rd

Education: 41st

Political power: 14th

Overall, Oregon ranked 23 in the nation when all the categories were considered together.

According to the report, New Mexico is the best state for women’s rights, followed by Nevada, California, New York, and Vermont.

The report indicates that when it comes to gender equality, the United States comes in at number 27 in the globe.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.