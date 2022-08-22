Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen

(KPTV) - A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California.

Adventures with Purpose found a vehicle with a body inside on Sunday in Prosser Lake, a northern California reservoir. The lake is near the area where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, disappeared two weeks ago after going to a graduation party.

The dive team says they confirmed the vehicle they found was the one Rodni drove to the party.

“We placed two sonar boats in the water, by 11:15 a.m. Nick [Rinn] identified a vehicle in the water using cutting-edge Garmin sonar technology,” said Doug Bishop. “I was able to confirm that it was a vehicle in roughly 14 feet of water, just 55 feet from shore.”

Adventures with Purpose originally started as a mission to help protect the environment by diving for trash, but has now turned into a mission to find missing people.

The team has millions of followers on their YouTube channel and are known for traveling around the country to solve cold cases. So far, they have solved 23.

FOX 12 spoke with the team back in May about their mission to bring closure to a family without answers.

“It’s honoring to be able to get out here and do something that nobody else is doing, and, you know, where something goes underwater, it’s out of sight, out of mind. You know what lurks beneath the surface? You have no idea, and to be able to get underneath that surface and provide families answers is really, it’s a positive thing in my mind. I hang my hat on that,” Bishop said.

