Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it.

Check out Portland Garment Factory online.

See Vivid Dream (Awakening) at Stelo, you can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.