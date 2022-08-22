Portland salon ‘keeping on’ after break-in

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A downtown Portland business started their Sunday morning cleaning up glass after a break-in overnight.

Someone shattered a window and made off with hundreds of dollars of items.

Jodi Vaughn works at the Harris Harper Salon at the corner of Southwest Yamhill and Twelfth. She said that early Sunday morning, she was told someone had broken into the salon through a window.

“It’s heartbreaking for sure,” Vaughn said. “When I got the text message this morning I thought oh no, did they steal everything? Did they destroy our place? We love our salon so much, we would be so sad to see it destroyed. I just got dressed as fast as I could and ran in here.”

Thankfully not too much was taken, just some clippers that will cost them $200-$300, she said.

“I don’t know how much they would get for them used, but they’re still valuable to us,” Vaughn said. “It costs a lot of money to keep refurbishing things like this, like the windows for our owners.”

Sunday morning was spent cleaning up debris and boarding up the window. By that afternoon, they were seeing clients, sweeping up leftover broken glass along with the hair clippings on the floor.

The salon has been open in downtown Portland for five years now; while Vaughn said she has noticed some changes in the city, she’s staying optimistic following the break-in.

“Things have gotten a little tense and everything, but I also see things improving, which makes me really happy and hopeful,” Vaughn said. “I’ve really grown to love this city. We’ll continue to be downtown and keep on keeping on.”

