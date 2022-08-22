PPB identifies Vancouver man as victim in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a victim killed in a southeast Portland shooting.

Police say Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver, was found dead at East Burnside Street and Southeast 127th Avenue on Aug. 17 just after 8 p.m.

A medical examiner later confirmed Tovar’s cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wounds.

According to officials, suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

