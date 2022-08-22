Tonight you can see Starlink satellites again over Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Monday night you’ll have another chance to see Space X’s Starlink satellites above Oregon.

Stargazers around Oregon saw a cluster of lights streaking through the skies on Friday and Saturday.

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla. It&rsquo;s a 21st century space race: Amazon, SpaceX and others competing to get into orbit and provide internet to the earth&rsquo;s most remote places. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (WVLT)

This wasn’t an alien invasion. These were 53 Starlink internet satellites launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Around 9:37 p.m. on Monday night, the satellites should be visible, though the precise time may change, according to a website that tracks them.

People looking for the satellites should look toward the southwest sky.

“For best viewing, position yourself in as dark a location as possible, far from any bright lights,” said Jim Todd, OMSI Director of Space Science Education. “Initially, the satellites were seen to be stretched out in a straight line measuring roughly five to eight degrees in apparent length.”

As the satellites revolve around the earth, they will spread out and may become fainter as they are slowly raised to their operational orbits of 342 miles, Todd said.

Todd suggests scanning the sky with binoculars to catch another glimpse of the satellites.

“A lot depends on just how the angle of reflected sunlight strike the satellites in the hours just after sunset or before sunrise,” he said.

