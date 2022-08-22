WARM DAYS AHEAD, HOT AROUND MIDWEEK

It’s a mild and dry morning across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Low clouds should remain confined to areas near the coast, so expect to see a lot of sunshine inland. We managed to hit 91 degrees at PDX Sunday afternoon. It shouldn’t be quite as warm the next couple of afternoons. Temperatures should rise into the mid to upper 80s each day, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will expand over the Pacific Northwest & British Columbia around midweek. This system will bring the heat both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will also turn a bit warmer, with much of the metro area only falling into the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will break down as we wrap up the workweek, allowing onshore flow to strengthen and more clouds to push inland. Our forecast looks quite nice between Friday and Sunday. We’ll see widespread morning cloud cover, at times lingering into the afternoon. Highs will fall back into the 70s and low 80s, with overnight lows in the low 60s and 50s. The coolest day should be Saturday, giving us a nice taste of Fall.

Have a great week!

