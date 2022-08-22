Warm to hot through Thursday, but much cooler late week

Today has been a beautiful, sunny day and warm! We’ve got mostly clear skies, which will continue through much of the evening. Late tonight we could see some more clouds picking up, mainly in the southern Willamette Valley and along the coast. Tomorrow we will likely start with some morning clouds, which clear out to sunny skies by late morning. Tomorrow will be similar to today, but likely a little warmer, getting close to 90°.

Wednesday and Thursday look like they will be even hotter days, in the low to mid 90s. We could see some morning clouds Wednesday as well, but lots of sunshine. Thursday night is when our weather begins to see a big change as the ridge of high pressure flattens and we get a push of cooler air.

Friday and Saturday, expect more partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling down to the mid 70s by Saturday. We could also see a slight shower chance early Saturday. Sunday looks to start with cloudy skies and temperatures back into the low 80s. High pressure likely builds once again early into next week and temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s by Monday with sunny skies.

