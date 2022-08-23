1 dead, 2 injured after Highway 234 car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured Monday night after a crash between two cars on Highway 234, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 16 just before 10 p.m. They determined that a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound Subaru Forrester.

The driver of the Subaru, 67-year-old Feliz McGonagle, was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

OSP is investigating impairment as a contributing factor to the crash. Highway 234 was closed for about five hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

