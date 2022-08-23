Child’s birthday party ends with brawl inside Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina

Two people were arrested after a fight broke out during a child’s birthday party at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina.

WMBF reported, it all started, according to one of the party’s mothers, when two 12-year-olds started fighting. Prior to calling the police, parents tried intervene which sparked a fight between the adults.

“Chuck E. Cheese is not the brawl spot. You can’t just come into a Chuck E. Cheese, have a brawl, go home and make a Facebook post about it. You have to stand accountable for what you did,” said Elvin Speights, a witness.

According to the incident report, when police arrived, they discovered a sizable throng of adults inside the restaurant fighting and attempting to attack one another.

A man who was allegedly beating a security guard was detained by police. The security guard was later unable to positively identify the person who struck him.

The report states a woman was also detained after being advised by officers to stop approaching other groups of people and to stop cursing and yelling but continued to disobey the officers’ orders. The report states she was cited for breach of peace and released at the scene.

Groups allegedly continued to verbally threaten and fight one another as police emptied the establishment and requested everyone to leave.

According to the report, authorities later learned of a victim who claimed she was trying to pull a woman off of two children when she was yanked away and punched in the face by another woman.

Ultimately, just two of the adults were arrested. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace

The local restaurant refused to issue a statement on the incident, according to WMBF.

