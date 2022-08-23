College students beware of scams this back-to-school season, the BBB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the start of the school year right around the corner for local universities, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning college students of potential scams.

The BBB said there are at least seven scams targeting college students that try to get their personal information. Makayla Six is an incoming senior at Portland State University and she understands why scammers target college students.

“We’re a little more naïve and, we’re less in the know about scams, and more desperate for money,” Six said.

Six has never been a victim of a scam but she said it can be easy to fall from them. The BBB said many of the scams email students to their university given inbox, with a domain name that looks official.

“I don’t look at anything that’s not sent from the school or things that I was expecting,” Six said. “I think that can counteract some of opening an email and being like does this relate to me.”

The BBB said they’re monitoring these six of the seven scams that are being reported to them by college students:

The BBB also said there is an employment scam targeting college students looking into make extra cash. It works where an email is sent to a student with a job offer and says they’re immediately hired. However, they then ask the student to buy pre-paid debit cards and gift cards that would be sent to the employer. In return, they would deposit some of the money into the student’s bank account. But the BBB said it’s a fake offer and the scammer just takes all of the money.

“You can totally fall into a scam unfortunately but staying knowledgeable, keeping up with your research, and being knowledgeable of who is sending you things,” Six said. “It’s the best you can do right?”

You can report a scam by visiting the Federal Trade Commission’s website by clicking here.

