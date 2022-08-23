Deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Helens ‘justified,’ D.A. says

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia County District Attorney has concluded a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Helens was justified.

The shooting happened March 31 after Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a disturbance at Grumpy’s Towing, located at 53279 Columbia River Highway. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two officers, a Columbia County deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper, fired at the suspect identified as Michael Stockton, 39, who was killed.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton fired multiple shots prompting the return in fire. Despite law enforcement providing medical aid, Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My conclusion is that the actions of Sheriff Pixley and Sergeant Drew on March 31 were justified and that no further action on the part of my office is necessary,” wrote Columbia County D.A. Jeff Auxie on Tuesday.

D.A. Auxie attached a second opinion letter from neighboring Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, mirroring his opinion the shooting was justified.

At the time of the incident, Stockton was wanted by the Gresham police Department for murder charges related to a March homicide.

