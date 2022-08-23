Deputies believe possible mass shooting was stopped at Washington music festival

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said people at the event and security personnel told them at around 9 p.m. of a man in the parking lot near his vehicle, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Witnesses saw the man inhale an unknown substance from a balloon and then load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses also told investigators the man put one gun in the waistband of his pants and the other in a holster that was outside his waistband.

Witnesses say he then approached concertgoers and asked what time the concert ended and where they would be leaving the venue.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as Jonathan Moody of Ephrata, Washington, was stopped by security outside the gates and disarmed. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

After investigating, deputies arrested Moody on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. Moody was lodged in the Grant County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

The event happened at the Gorge Amphitheater at the time was the sold-out concert series Bass Canyon, and electronic dance music festival. The outdoor venue holds about 25,000 people.

The Gorge Amphitheater does not allow weapons on site.

Moody did not make any statements to deputies, the agency said.

