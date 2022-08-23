‘Every tiny frog counts’: Oregon Zoo releases endangered frogs back into wild

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a hundred endangered northern leopard frogs are hopping around in the wild thanks to the Oregon Zoo.

The froglets were hatched from eggs collected by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildfire. They then spent six months in a secluded spot at the zoo before being released into the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month.

“We keep the eggs safe and healthy until they’re ready to hatch,” said Sara Morgan, who oversees the zoo’s frog-rearing efforts. “Froglets have a much better chance at surviving in the wild on their own than eggs or tadpoles.”

Northern leopard frogs have been rapidly disappearing from their native ranges in the Pacific Northwest, according to the zoo. The species has been listed as endangered since 1999 in Washington and only one known population remains.

“Every tiny frog counts,” Morgan said.

The zoo says biologists attribute the species’ decline to a combination of threats, including habitat loss, disease, predation by bullfrogs, pollution and climate change. The zoo and its conservation partners are hoping to replenish the northern leopard frog population in the region.

The recovery effort is made possible by a partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Washington State University and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

