Family wants answers in Hillsboro officer-involved shooting

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro on Friday afternoon left one man in the hospital. His family is now speaking out, saying they want justice as he’s currently unconscious and in critical condition.

The shooting happened Friday around 1 p.m. near the Hillsboro west precinct on southeast Washington Street. That’s when Hillsboro police say one of its officers was attacked while standing outside of a patrol car. According to witnesses, that’s when the officer drew his gun and shot 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano.

The family says their son being sot is something that could’ve been avoided given the precinct was so close, saying the officer could’ve called for backup.

“The little we know from speculation is that Jose Juan the victim did not have a weapon that would threaten the life of a police officer,” says Gabriela Aguilar-Mandujano.

We did reach out to Hillsboro police for comment but did not hear back. As of Monday night, the officer’s name has not been released.

The family says they are seeking legal action and are looking to the community for support with a petition.

