Fire that devastated Roseway Theater ruled accidental by investigators

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue has finished an investigation into what started a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater.

Investigators say the fire was electrical and any sort of arson has been ruled out. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior.

In order to investigate the scene, crews used a 160-ton crane to clear hazardous overhead debris. Portland fire’s arson dog also helped in looking for any signs of arson.

Opened in the 1920s, the Roseway Theater has been in constant operation ever since, although it did close temporarily during the pandemic.

Portland fire says they have now cleared the scene and any further work will be done by private fire investigators.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.