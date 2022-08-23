Girlfriend of late Ducks player Spencer Webb announces pregnancy

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, who died from a head injury near Triangle Lake in July, announced that she is pregnant.

Kelly Kay made the announcement on Instagram writing “We created an angel before heaven gained one. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half of you.”

Webb died back in July after falling and hitting his head along the rock slides near Triangle Lake, about 35 northwest of Eugene.

“I’ve never instantly connected with somebody so quickly, I just knew that was like my person and he made me feel so loved and cherished,” said Kay in July, remembering Webb. “He always had time for everybody like me, his friends, his teammates, his coaches, all the kids that he would go to their practices.”

