Hot afternoons ahead, but much cooler this weekend!

It’s a cool & pleasant start to our Tuesday across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The coast is starting off with low clouds, and that marine layer is attempting to push through the gaps of the Coast Range and up the Columbia River. Expect to see patchy clouds around sunrise across parts of the metro area (mainly near the Columbia River). Any clouds that move in will quickly dissipate, leaving us with sunshine for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will make a run at 90 degrees this afternoon.

Our hottest days of this week still look like Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will expand over the Northwest for a few days, bringing highs into the low to mid 90s across most of our western valleys. Overnight lows will turn warmer, but should stay below 70 degrees. By Friday, high pressure shifts east of our region, allowing onshore flow to strengthen. The marine layer will surge inland between Thursday night and Friday, and the cooler air will drop our highs back into the mid 80s. Low clouds will be stubborn to clear out on Saturday, and a few light showers and drizzle can’t be ruled out. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 70s. Sunday should be our final day with at least morning clouds. Highs will get close to 80 degrees.

Another high pressure system will amplify over the western United States starting early next week. This will bring a quick warm up with afternoon temperatures soaring into the upper 80s. We could have a couple of afternoons next week at/above 90 degrees. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.