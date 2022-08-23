Nonprofits working to clean up after Portland camp sweeps

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some people are taking action to try to solve the camping issue in the Portland metro area and one group is focusing on the Pearl District.

A homeless camp on 15th Avenue in the Pearl District has been an ongoing issue for neighbors and local businesses. Suk Lee of Pearl District Cleaners says her husband opens for business every day at 5:30 a.m. to find campers at their door.

“Sometimes we find the person sleeping by the door, sometimes it’s scary to wake him up,” says Lee.

People in the camp were notified by the city that the tents would be removed and that’s when the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and ‘We Heart Seattle’, a nonprofit with a Portland chapter, came together to help campers find a home before it was swept.

“Stan, president of Pearl District was working with city leaders and we were getting informed that sweeps were going to occur so we went out there beforehand to try and do everything we can to help,” says Kevin Dahlgren, President of We Heart Seattle.

It took two months and 30 volunteers to help find homes for 25 people. Those homes include shelters, apartments, residential programs, recovery programs and some even back with family. Dahlgren freely admits that they did not get permits to put up the fencing or signs because they believe this is a crisis that needed to be addressed immediately.

“We did not get permits, no. We got the bark dust and we felt for the greater good of the community we were just going to reach, we were just going to restore the area once everybody was gone once everybody was housed,” says Dalhgren.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 12 off camera say they’re worried the area may be clean for a short period of time and that campers may return. But Dahlgren says, if they do, they’re happy to help again.

“I feel like the area for the most part is a lot cleaner to be honest. I mean, you don’t see any trash on the street,” says Cynthia, a neighbor.

We Heart Seattle says they don’t have any definitive plans to work on another camping area in Portland, but they are taking suggestions and are open to doing it again.

