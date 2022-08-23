Oaks Park creates new chaperone policy for skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a chaperone to skate at Oaks Park in southeast Portland on Friday and Saturday nights.

The park put the new policy in place over the weekend following a fight last month between six kids that led the park to close down early.

As part of the new chaperone policy, an adult 21 or older must be with kids from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The chaperoning adult must stay in the Roller Rink at all times and is responsible for monitoring the behavior of the minors. For every six kids, there must be one chaperone.

Officials say anyone under the age of 18 who is without a chaperone will be required to leave Oaks Park premises.

The new policy may be expanded to include other skating sessions at the discretion of Oaks Park Management and may be amended or revised at any time, according to officials.

