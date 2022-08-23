Portland business hit by alleged serial graffiti vandal spent hundreds cleaning it up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Portland man is facing over 2 dozen charges for allegedly vandalizing dozens of businesses and city property with graffiti.

On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney announced the charges against 22-year-old Emile Laurent, saying he painted graffiti on dozens of Portland businesses and city property over the last four years.

Law enforcement says Laurent has caused an estimated $20,000 dollars in damages on public and private property.

Authorities say Laurent has painted or drawn the word “Tendo” on walls of businesses, dumpsters and other public areas.

Aaron Voorhies, the president of industrial equipment supplier F.E. Bennett, showed Fox 12 where he believes Laurent hit his building. But, Voorhies says the graffiti problem goes far beyond just this case.

“Every weekend there’s probably a new tag,” said Voorhies. “And sometimes we’ll come in the morning and find some fresh paint.”

Voorhies also tells us the graffiti hurts the morale of his neighborhood, and F.E. Bennett spends hundreds of dollars a year buying paint to cover it up.

Over a dozen other businesses and city-owned property were allegedly damaged by Laurent. The owner of the Oregon Leather Company in old town shared these photos of his building, showing damage from graffiti.

For Voorhies at F.E. Bennett, he hopes the person that tagged his building learns from his mistakes.

“Why put your talents to graffiti when it could be put to something better like murals and positive stuff?”

Laurent is set to be formally arraigned for his charges on Wednesday in Multnomah County Court.

Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler also tweeted on Monday saying he wants anyone who vandalizes businesses or city property held accountable.

