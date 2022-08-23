Portland’s ‘Books with Pictures’ named best comic book shop in the world

By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Books with Pictures in southeast Portland was recently named the best comic book shop in the world by the comic book industry.

The award, the Will Eisner Spirit of Comic Retailer award, is given to shops that show outstanding support both the medium and community of comic books. So FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked to the owner of the store to find out how she does this!

