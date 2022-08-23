Suspect in Oregon fire lookout theft arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into an Oregon Department of Forestry fire lookout tower. Deputies say once inside, the man stole important equipment for early fire detection.

Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

In a video from Aug. 14, two men can be seen breaking into the tower before taking batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera.

McPherson was taken into custody by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a Friday traffic stop. Investigators searching McPherson’s residence in the 2000 block of Shelly Lane in Prospect also discovered 256 unlicensed marijuana plants and 300 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana on the property.

Dispatch later received a call the same day about a duffel bag at the intersection of 1st street and Highway 62 with a note which read “call the cops.” Inside the bag was items containing the stolen ODF equipment.

The second man shown in surveillance footage has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.