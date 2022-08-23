Two hot days ahead, then much cooler this weekend

We hope you’ve been enjoying another warm summer day! Temperatures will end up in the mid-upper 80s this afternoon, well above normal for late August. This evening and overnight we’ll see a repeat of warmer than average temperatures, bottoming out in the low-mid 60s in the city under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be the warmest (hottest) days of the week. Weaker onshore westerly wind coming off the Pacific Ocean will allow afternoon temperatures to climb above 90 degrees both days. Luckily we’ll stay below 95 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

A strong push of marine air drops us about 10 degrees for Friday with morning clouds breaking out to afternoon sunshine.

For the first time in over a month, we’ve got a cooler than normal weekend on the way as cool Pacific air floods into the region both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the 70s both days! Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. There’s even a chance of a sprinkle or drizzle Saturday morning.

Another warming trend arrives Monday as some kids go back to school.

There’s no sign of significant rain or a heat wave in the next 8+ days.

