Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism

PULLMAN, Wash. (KPTV) - Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism and it’s all based on their eyes.

The study, published in the journal Neurological Sciences, involved 36 children between the ages of 6 and 17 who had already been diagnosed with autism. It also involved a group of 24 children considered “typically developing” to act as a control group.

Researchers tested how the kids’ pupils reacted to light using a handheld device. They say they noticed a significant difference in the time it took for the pupils of children with autism to constrict compared to the other group.

According to the CDC, an estimated one in 44 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by age 8. Though many kids are misdiagnosed or miss altogether because it’s so difficult to detect.

Researchers say having a quick and objective screening method could make it easier and quicker to diagnose children on the spectrum, and a tool like that would allow doctors to intervene faster and provide resources at a critical time.

Researchers are now hoping to expand testing to a group of 300 or more 2 to 4 year old’s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.