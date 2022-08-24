1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail

Multnomah County Search and Rescue
Multnomah County Search and Rescue
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are on the scene and have found the person at the bottom of the cliff Wednesday afternoon but are having difficulty reaching them. The search and rescue team has been activated to retrieve the body.

This is the second death in the Gorge in less than a week. On Friday, a woman fell about 100 feet and suffered a deadly head injury near Wiesendanger Falls on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

