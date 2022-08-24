1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail

COLUMBIA GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are on the scene and have found the person at the bottom of the cliff Wednesday afternoon but are having difficulty reaching them. The search and rescue team has been activated to retrieve the body.

This is the second death in the Gorge in less than a week. On Friday, a woman fell about 100 feet and suffered a deadly head injury near Wiesendanger Falls on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441

