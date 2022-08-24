On the Go for TriMet FX2-Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet will be launching a new service and bus that will make it easier than ever to navigate one of Portland’s busiest roads.

TriMet is introducing a new service and bus that will make it easier than ever to navigate one of Portland's busiest roads.

TriMet says FX2-Division will reduce travel times between downtown Portland and Gresham by 20%.

FX2-Division opens on Sept. 18. Before that, TriMet will be hosting festivals to celebrate the new service on Sept. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. The festivals will take place along the FX2-Division route near OMSI, featuring My People’s Market, at PCC Festival Marketplace (PCC Southeast) and at the Gresham Farmers’ Market.

