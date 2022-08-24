Hot two days ahead, much cooler Friday-Sunday

It’s a cool & dry start to our Wednesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. I’m seeing overcast skies via satellite imagery along most of the coastline. Those low clouds are attempting to push inland, and will make a brief appearance in parts of the metro area (especially near the Columbia River). Expect a quick clearing as we head into midday. High pressure is building overhead now, which will result in warming temperatures. Both today and Thursday will feature highs in the low to mid 90s. The coast will remain nice and mild, in the 60s and 70s. Tonight will also be relatively warm across our western valleys. Lows will struggle to fall into the 60s across the metro area.

High pressure will shift eastward by the end of the workweek, helping to strengthen our onshore flow. Meanwhile, a weak trough of low pressure will drop in from the northwest between Friday and Saturday, bringing more cloud cover and chances of light showers and drizzle. The most likely areas that will have soaked surfaces will be along the coast, Coast Range and Cascade Foothills. Our best shot at measurable rainfall in our western valleys will be Saturday. In addition, our temperatures will be much cooler between Friday and Sunday. Highs will range between about 72-80 degrees.

High pressure is forecast to amplify over the Rockies by early next week, putting our region under the western edge of the ridge. Expect a quick warm up with highs rebounding into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

