Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.

According to OSP, at least one round was fired by officers during the confrontation. The man, identified as 69-year-old Laurence Dickson, was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two McMinnville police officers have been placed on administrative leave. Their names have not yet been released.

OSP is leading the ongoing investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

