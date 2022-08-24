Man shot, killed by officers outside McMinnville apartment complex

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed by officers outside of an apartment complex in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 2 p.m., McMinnville police officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving a report of a suicidal man. Officers arrived and were confronted by the man when he exited the building.

According to OSP, at least one round was fired by officers during the confrontation. The man, identified as 69-year-old Laurence Dickson, was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Very active scene in McMinnville this afternoon. This is near 2nd and Hill Road. Police on the scene aren’t saying much other than Oregon State Police are heading the investigation. An officer told us it was a shooting, but OSP have yet to confirm. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rhG7XaSJGD — Chandler Watkins (@CWatkinsNews) August 24, 2022

Two McMinnville police officers have been placed on administrative leave. Their names have not yet been released.

OSP is leading the ongoing investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

