McDonald’s is testing the Chicken Big Mac in the US

According to USA Today, US McDonald’s customers may soon be able to order a Big Mac that substitutes chicken for beef, after a trend that started on the internet.

Following its enormous success earlier this year in the UK, McDonald’s recently announced that it will test the chicken version of its iconic sandwich at a few select locations in Miami.

Customers in the UK are already accustomed to the Chicken Big Mac, which consists of two crispy tempura chicken patties, Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese.

Long before the Chicken Big Mac was revealed by Mc D’s, people on the internet had already suggested it. Just search Twitter for “big mac but with chicken.”

