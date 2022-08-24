GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A food cart pod was broken into early Tuesday morning in Gresham, and the thief didn’t just steal from the food carts, he also took money from a donation box for Ukrainian refugees.

Michael Robinson, the owner of the Gresham Food Carts, says this isn’t the first time a break-in has happened, but it always leaves the cart owners disheartened.

“Ha came with intent, and he came prepared to do damage and gain access to carts. Not only do the cart owners have their property violated, there was damage,” Robinson told FOX 12.

At around 2:45 a.m., surveillance cameras caught a man walking around the Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. The suspect can be seen at one point maneuvering the camera up to avoid it catching what Robinson says the man did next.

“He was carrying tools and actually pried and damaged windows, awnings to gain access into each individual cart,” he said. “There was five of them that were affected last night, and this is not the first time that we’ve had this happen.”

Robinson says on top of the cart break-in, the suspect also took money out of a donation box for Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Relief Fund comes directly from the Ukraine food cart right behind me. They have raised a bunch of money for that cause. It hits directly home for them. That’s where they lived. That’s where they are from,” said Robinson. “It was a very sizeable sum. It was never something that we thought would happen.”

Money stolen from Ukraine donation box during break-in at Gresham food cart pod (KPTV)

Robinson says the repeated attacks make the situation that much more disappointing, and he wants whoever did this, or those who might know who did, to turn themselves in.

“They trust us with their cart, with their business, that’s their livelihood. Every time it gets broken into, vandalized, damaged, however it does, it basically takes air out of their lungs. They have no words. ‘Why did this happen. Why here? Why my cart?’ These small business owners deserve better than this,” he said.

Robinson says he has filed a police report after each break-in with Gresham police. Anyone who knows anything about the break-in or suspect should contact police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.