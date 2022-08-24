Northwest Portland stabbing leaves two injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police is looking for a suspect after two men were injured in a stabbing on Northwest Everett Street and Northwest 14th Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers arrived to find two men with wounds. One man had small cuts on his face and the other had a large stab wound on his torso. The one who was cut on his torso was taken to the hospital. Police said he was talking and breathing before being taken by an ambulance.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect responsible for the stabbing. Portland Police Bureau Assault Detectives are investigating.

